

The Canadian Press





A Winnipeg labour leader has quit over sexist remarks made by some men in the union movement.

Basia Sokal is stepping down after two years as president of the Winnipeg Labour Council.

Sokal says some men made comments about her body, others told her to not express an opinion and to do what she was told.

Sokal says she took her concerns to the Canadian Labour Congress and the New Democratic Party.

The head of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, Kevin Rebeck, says workplaces need to improve, and the allegations made by Sokal are serious.