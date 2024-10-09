Winnipeg landlord facing $9K in penalties over mass eviction

A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at a Winnipeg apartment block this summer.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the Residential Tenancies Branch issued 32 orders in July to the landlord of 285 College Avenue after dozens of residents were evicted in July.

During evictions, residents of the building came home to find their belongings strewn on the lawn and their locks changed without notice.

At the time, Manitoba Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith said evictions without due cause are illegal in Manitoba, as is disposing of a tenants' belongings or changing the locks without due process.

She called the evictions unacceptable and said the province was outraged, adding an investigation had been initiated.

Since then, a provincial spokesperson confirmed, notices of penalties totalling $9,000 have been issued to the landlord.

The fines may be appealed to the Residential Tenancies Commission, the spokesperson said, however, the status of those appeals is considered confidential.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the lawyer for the landlord for comment.

-With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk and Jeff Keele

This is a developing story. More details to come.