The debate continues over proposed new penalties in Manitoba for using a hand-operated electronic device while driving.

Legislation introduced by the Manitoba government last month to amend the Highway Traffic Act would result in an automatic three-day suspension for a first offence and an automatic seven-day suspension for a second offence.

Winnipeg criminal defence lawyer Ryan McElhoes, who says he handles a number of driving-related cases, said if a police officer makes a mistake under the new rules, an innocent person won’t be given an opportunity to challenge the charge.

“You will receive an automatic three-day suspension of your license,” said McElhoes. “You will not have an opportunity to go to court and demonstrate why the officer was mistaken before you receive that suspension.”

McElhoes said he’s concerned about the impact a temporary license suspension could have on people who rely on having a license for work.

“It’s no trivial matter how it’s going to hit Manitobans,” said McElhoes. “It’s going to have a huge impact on them, a three-day suspension, it could be a three day loss of income; it could be the loss of your job.”

“To dole out a suspension without giving anyone an opportunity to defend themselves is kind of a big reversal of how our criminal justice is set up.”

The Manitoba government said the penalties are meant to discourage driving while using a hand-operated electronic device.

“Over 11,000 distracted driving related accidents occurred in Manitoba in 2016, up from about 2,400 in 2011,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler. “Our government believes that those hard hit by distracted driving are not those who receive the proposed penalties, but rather the many in our province who have been killed or injured through cellphone use while behind the wheel.”

“Those who choose to use their phone while behind the wheel should take into account the serious consequences that come with that choice, whether that is a temporary license suspension, a serious collision, or a fatal incident.”

Using a hand-operated electronic device while driving is already illegal in Manitoba. If convicted, drivers face a $204 fine and a drop in levels on the Driver Safety Rating scale.