Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes
The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.
According to city documents, as of September 1, 2024, London Limos owes $144,824 in business taxes dating back to 2018.
The order says the company needs to pay the outstanding amount or enter into an acceptable installment plan.
If not, the order says the limo company should cease operations until the money is paid.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Winnipeg newsletters
“On June 27, 2024, the business operating at 1595 Erin Street was issued an order to cease all business operations due to non-payment of business taxes for the years 2018-2024 inclusive,” the order states.
However, owner Hardev Sandhu is appealing the order saying the city has miscalculated the amount of taxes.
“All of a sudden, somebody comes and tells me to cease operations because of their wrongdoing,” said Sandhu
Sandhu says he is being unfairly charged based on the size of the entire building where London Limos is based on Erin Street. He says over the past six years, other businesses have been operating there, including two auto repair shops and a car wash.
He says London Limos has a small dispatch office, and only uses portions of the parking lot and car wash.
“They know occupancies are issued to multiple businesses and they still close their eyes,’ said Sandhu
Sandhu says the pandemic was hard on his bottom line, and the tax bill poses a significant threat to his business. He worries about his 25 employees.
“We’re not able to pay this bill, which is not our bill,” Said Sandhu
The appeal is set to be heard by city hall’s finance committee next week.
In a statement, the city said this is the first appeal of an order issued under section 365 of the city's charter act.
A spokesperson added there are approximately 440 businesses in arrears that owe approximately $1.4 million in back taxes.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth
Day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley focused on youth.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
-
Here's how many tornadoes touched down in Sask. in 2024
With the arrival of September and more fall-like weather patterns – the likelihood of Saskatchewan seeing any more tornadoes this year is next to nothing.
Edmonton
-
McDavid: Edmonton 'checks a lot of boxes' for NHL players
While questions about a future contract extension may hang over the head of the National Hockey League's best player these days, there's little question what appeals to Connor McDavid most about plying his trade in one of the circuit's smallest markets.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Several Edmonton landmarks featured in Amazing Race Canada season 10 finale
The City of Edmonton will be front and centre as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada comes to an end tonight on CTV at 8 p.m.
Calgary
-
Girl, 14, dies in crash north of Lethbridge: RCMP
A 14-year-old girl died in a crash north of Lethbridge on Tuesday morning. RCMP responded to the intersection of Township Road 102 and Range Road 221 in Lethbridge County around 9:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
-
Province committed to Calgary Green Line LRT project with 'above-ground' plan
Alberta's premier has reaffirmed her commitment to Calgary’s Green Line LRT as long as the project matches the province’s new above-ground vision.
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.
-
Operators of Revue Cinema reach new five-year deal with owners
The group which runs the historical Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village will be sticking around to manage the theatre after reaching a new agreement with the owners.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa speed camera revenues going into road safety improvements at critical intersections
The City of Ottawa's automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras continue to generate millions of dollars in revenue, and while some argue the cameras are merely revenue-generating tools, city officials insist the funds are being used exclusively for infrastructure improvements to make roads safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Itinerary nightmare: Ontario couple’s trip to Italy includes five flights, via Ontario, California
An Ottawa woman says a travel agent's mistake thinking they were booking a trip from Ontario, California, and not Canada's capital, will force them to take a lengthy detour with a four-and-a-half-hour drive and five flights through Georgia and California to get to Venice, Italy for vacation.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
Montreal
-
Residents shocked after alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Ormstown, Que.
Last week, the RCMP arrested an alleged terror suspect in Ormstown, Que., and residents of the small community are still reeling.
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
-
A woman in her sixties found dead in Sainte-Julienne, Que.
Provincial police (SQ) discovered the body of a woman in her sixties at a residence in the municipality of Sainte-Julienne, located in Lanaudière.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating disappearance of 55-year-old woman
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
-
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned business marks major milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
-
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Mistrial declared in case of teen bystander killed in Vancouver gang shooting
After five days of deliberations, jurors were unable to break their deadlock in the second-degree murder trial of Kane Carter, who is accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in January 2018.
-
Cell service — including 911 calls — unavailable for Telus customers in parts of Fraser Canyon
Telus customers living in or travelling through parts of the Fraser Canyon were unable to use their cell phones to call 911 Tuesday, after a construction accident damaged a network cable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Vancouver Island
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
-
B.C. man allowed to keep Great Dane in condo where pets prohibited: tribunal
A B.C. man has won his fight to keep a Great Dane in his condo – despite the building’s ban on pets.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Meagan Pilon's family just wants to know what happened to her
As the 11th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, the family of missing Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon say they just want to know what happened to her.
Barrie
-
Tensions rise as Berczy Park encampment is dismantled, advocates issued trespass notices
Tensions hit a high on Tuesday at Berczy Park as crews continued to dismantle a homeless encampment.
-
One person dies in multi-vehicle collision in Bolton
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
-
What you need to know about rabies and how to protect against infection
Health officials are urging the public to take certain precautions to reduce their risk of getting rabies.
-
New changes have improved response times from ROW paramedics, chief says
Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services says they’ve made some key changes that have resulted in improvements, including response times.
London
-
Changes to the London Knights coaching and support staff ahead of the 2024-2025 OHL season
On Tuesday, some changes were announced – moving on from their time with the Knights is Daren Machesney (goaltending coach), Matt Bogart (athletic therapist) and Thomas Black (video and assistant goaltending coach).
-
Controversial 'Towers of Spite' no longer a density dilemma for planning committee
On Tuesday, the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) considered an application by KAP Holdings to build a pair of three storey back-to-back cluster townhouses with 11 new residential units in addition to the existing three units.
-
LIVE
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.