Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes

The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.

According to city documents, as of September 1, 2024, London Limos owes $144,824 in business taxes dating back to 2018.

The order says the company needs to pay the outstanding amount or enter into an acceptable installment plan.

If not, the order says the limo company should cease operations until the money is paid.

“On June 27, 2024, the business operating at 1595 Erin Street was issued an order to cease all business operations due to non-payment of business taxes for the years 2018-2024 inclusive,” the order states.

However, owner Hardev Sandhu is appealing the order saying the city has miscalculated the amount of taxes.

“All of a sudden, somebody comes and tells me to cease operations because of their wrongdoing,” said Sandhu

Sandhu says he is being unfairly charged based on the size of the entire building where London Limos is based on Erin Street. He says over the past six years, other businesses have been operating there, including two auto repair shops and a car wash.

He says London Limos has a small dispatch office, and only uses portions of the parking lot and car wash.

“They know occupancies are issued to multiple businesses and they still close their eyes,’ said Sandhu

Sandhu says the pandemic was hard on his bottom line, and the tax bill poses a significant threat to his business. He worries about his 25 employees.

“We’re not able to pay this bill, which is not our bill,” Said Sandhu

The appeal is set to be heard by city hall’s finance committee next week.

In a statement, the city said this is the first appeal of an order issued under section 365 of the city's charter act.

A spokesperson added there are approximately 440 businesses in arrears that owe approximately $1.4 million in back taxes.