Winnipeg looking at options to replace Peggo cards

    Buses in Winnipeg could be rolling on without the Peggo card system down the road.

    Transit is hiring a consultant for $275,000 to recommend upgrades on how bus riders pay for their fares.

    Kirk Cumming, Transit’s manager of IT, says several options will be considered and could include using credit and debit cards, as well as phones.

    Cummings says they want to make payment quicker, easier and more convenient and offer more ways to pay for a ride.

    “I think our goal would be to implement something that’s modern and meets customer expectations,” said Cummings. “We’re looking at digital payment options.”

    After it was launched in 2016, the Peggo system had a budget of $17 million, and several riders had problems loading money onto their cards.

