Winnipeg looking for new armoured vehicle

The City of Winnipeg has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a second armoured vehicle.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the new van will be different from the existing one; however, it will fulfill a similar role and will be used in conjunction with it to provide greater protection for police officers.

Police note the new van won’t have as many modifications and will look more like a commonplace vehicle.

“The tender that’s gone out, it’s going to be an armoured van so it’s going to be a more traditional looking vehicle, but it’s going to be armoured up to provide our members holistic protection,” said WPS Superintendent of operational support Brian Miln.

The city will purchase the armoured vehicle using the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund. Police expect the armoured van to be ready for use by late spring or early summer.

“It certainly is something we’ve had our eye on for at least two to three years,” Miln said

“It’s a level of protection, a level of safety that we as a police service have to provide to our officers.”

The RFP closes on Dec. 16.

More information can be found online.