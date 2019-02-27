

CTV Winnipeg





Does your child have what it takes to cut ribbons, chair meetings, and host press conferences?

They may just be right for the job of Winnipeg’s next kid mayor.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Thursday he’s seeking a candidate between the ages of eight and 12 living in the city to fill the role.

“Being mayor is an incredible responsibility and it carries with it very high expectations, and this initiative helps underscore the importance of the office of mayor for both kids and parents in a way that’s not only fun but also educational,” Bowman said in a release.

The program was introduced last year to help nurture a greater understanding and appreciation of municipal government.

To apply, children need to explain what they think mayors do and what they would do to make Winnipeg better in under 250 words.

The winner will tag along with Bowman for a day of being mayor. They will have an opportunity to talk to city councillors about their idea to make Winnipeg better, cut a ribbon or two, and host their own press conference.

Last year, Nazar Viznytsya was voted in as the first kid mayor.

Viznytsya co-chaired an Executive Policy Committee meeting, spoke to media about his ideas to make Winnipeg better, met police chief Danny Smyth, and officially opened a new candy store.

Viznytsya proposed more street lights in Winnipeg’s downtown.

“Robbers are less likely to rob someone if there’s more light,” he explained last year.

Bowman also nominated Gabi Wagner as deputy in recognition of her strong ranking by the judges.

Applications for this year’s competition are due by April 26.