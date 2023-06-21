Winnipeg looking to change budgeting, implementation of snow clearing

The City of Winnipeg is looking at switching up how it budgets and implements snow clearing efforts.

A motion before the public works committee suggests that Winnipeg use an average cost rather than low-cost scenario when budgeting for snow removal operations. The motion says this would help to address “higher than average cost years,” which includes 2022 when snow clearing cost more than $87 million.

The report puts the average cost of snow and ice clearing for the last 10 years at $54.2 million.

“Snow removal is really important to the citizens of Winnipeg and to our economy,” said Coun. Janice Lukes in an interview on Tuesday.

“In my perspective, it’s a top priority that we have to budget in and work through our budget in other areas.”

The motion also recommends suspending the winter route parking ban while residential bans are in effect. This would allow drivers to park on collector streets when their own streets are being cleared.

“I think it’s a great idea if people will do it,” Lukes said.

“It will be a bit of a communication challenge getting that message across, but I think that’s a positive step forward.”

The public works committee will also be discussing a plan to improve snow removal on the city’s active transportation network.

Lukes noted the city has purchased 15 additional snow-clearing machines and that there’s 210 kilometres that will now be cleared by contractors. The plan will also see the city increase the level of service on residential streets and pathways.

“We are going to now on Priority 1 and 2 [streets] be doing multiple runs. We’re not just going to go through it the first time,” Lukes said.

The public works committee will be reviewing the report on Monday.

“I’m really optimistic we’re going to see a greatly improved network of accessibility for snow removal,” Lukes said.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.