Winnipeg looking to host 2025 Grey Cup

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) runs for yardage past Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive tackle Jake Thomas (95) during second half action at the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) runs for yardage past Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive tackle Jake Thomas (95) during second half action at the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island