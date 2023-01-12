Winnipeg looking to host 2025 Grey Cup
Though the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost out on a bid to host the 2024 Grey Cup, the city’s mayor is hoping to secure the game in 2025.
Mayor Scott Gillingham has put forward a motion, which asks the executive policy committee (EPC) to consider referring the Winnipeg football club’s request for a non-repayable hosting grant of $950,000 as part of the 2024 multi-year budget process. The club has already confirmed a non-repayable hosting grant of $5.5 million from the Manitoba government.
Gillingham’s motion also wants the city approve a request of $550,000 for ‘value in kind’ services. It adds the financial implication would be included in the 2024 budget.
According to the motion, the Grey Cup will bring over $90 million into the province, along with nearly 13,000 jobs. It notes there could be a number of events around the province during the Grey Cup festival, including events centred around the downtown Winnipeg area.
The motion adds that in 2015, which is the last time Winnipeg hosted the Grey Cup, the city’s outreach programs in schools and around Winnipeg was “unprecedented,” and that this could be recreated six months before the 2025 Grey Cup.
The EPC will discuss the motion for Grey Cup funding on Jan. 17.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rights group releases scathing report on Canada's violations of Indigenous rights
A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government's inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
WATCH LIVE | Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.
BREAKING | Emergency crews responding to large fire, explosions in St. Catharines, Ont.
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in St. Catharines, Ont. and there have been reports of explosions from the scene.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Strong support across Canada for construction of national RCMP museum: heritage centre
Consultations and engagement in regards to making the RCMP Heritage Centre a national museum are now complete.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
Northern Ontario
-
Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents
After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
-
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes
Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A lot less fog and smog, but not completely done with it yet
Air quality has improved dramatically and the fog lifted and thinned on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews responding to large fire, explosions in St. Catharines, Ont.
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in St. Catharines, Ont. and there have been reports of explosions from the scene.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Calgary
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 30 cm of snow by late Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
Residents speak up on controversial road change proposal in Paris, Ont.
A proposal to change a two-way road to a one-way road in Paris, Ont. is drawing mixed reaction.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who killed girlfriend in 2020 guilty of manslaughter, not murder, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found John Wendell Keyler guilty of manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the killing of Sarah Foord.
-
Uncertified teachers hired in Chilliwack schools amid staff shortages
A severe shortage of substitute teachers in a B.C. school district has led to the hiring of uncertified teachers to fill the gaps.
-
'Urban explorer' finds stash of vintage Hotel Vancouver silverware buried in the woods
In his spare time, North Vancouver’s Christian Laub enjoys searching for and collecting vintage items. So when he got a tip about a car buried in the woods, he headed there with a fellow urban explorer – and found something else entirely.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' Metchosin murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the “grotesque” first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. launches hiring drive for Crown prosecutors to help address repeat offending
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has launched a recruitment drive for Crown lawyers and other staff, part of a series of recent measures to address repeat violent offending.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.