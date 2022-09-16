Winnipeg looks to add 16 new zero-emission transit buses to fleet
Winnipeg Transit is about to become more environmentally friendly. The city has put out a new request for proposal (RFP) to purchase more than 100 new green buses.
According to the request, the city is looking for a company to supply and deliver, "heavy-duty low-floor zero-emission transit buses."
Erin Cooke is project manager of the bus electrification program. She says they will begin by buying 16 new emission-free buses. Eight will be electric and the other eight will use hydrogen fuel cell technology. The buses will be ordered in both 40 foot and 60 foot lengths.
"We wanted the opportunity to test out a different technology and we already did have the experience with the 40-foot battery electric so we know they operate here," said Cooke. "We really wanted to get some extra time testing the different buses, different lengths to really understand how we are going to roll this out across our fleet."
Cooke says that in addition to the environmental benefits, the new buses will be significantly quieter, "It's obviously still a heavy vehicle, and there's going to be some noise on the roads, but starting and stopping is going to be pretty quiet," she said.
The funds to purchase the new buses comes from the Investment in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). In July, Winnipeg Transit received a total of $478 million from all three levels of government to purchase electric buses, expand the Rapid Transit program, and overhaul all transit routes.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A little like Game of Thrones': How the Royal Family came to rule
King Charles III can trace his lineage back through centuries of bloody wars and brutal power struggle to 1066 when William the Conqueror took the throne. CTVNews.ca takes a deep dive into the House of Windsor and how the Royal Family came to rule.
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update packaging after Queen's death
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly US$517K
A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for US$176,775.
U.S. asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold
The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former president Donald Trump's Florida home last month.
Inflation, staff shortages mean bumpy road to recovery for most restaurants in Canada
More than two-and-a-half years now since the pandemic began, restaurants are on a bumpy road to recovery thanks to high debt levels, rising expenses, and low profitability among other pressures, according to a new report by Restaurants Canada.
'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss has called the "Carolean age." CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what this means.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Purebred dog show set for Sudbury this weekend
The Sudbury Kennel Club's annual dog show is set for this weekend at the Coniston Arena. There are 175 purebred dogs from across Ontario competing in several different classes.
-
Mental health support available for northern farmers
The Canadian Mental Health Association, the province and the Ontario Federation of Agriculture have launched a new website featuring a suite of programs designed to help farmers get mental health support.
-
Corrections officers and union reps in North Bay rally for a new contract
Around a dozen correctional officers and union representatives spent part of Friday picketing in front of the North Bay Jail as contract negotiations with the Ontario government are about to restart.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Former Alberta Human Rights Commission chief to sue province over dismissal
Alberta's former Human Rights Commission chief will be taking legal action for what his lawyer says was an "unjust" termination.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Blue lights on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge switched off
A Calgary landmark, while it once bore blue lights in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's death, will be dark for the rest of the mourning period.
-
Airdrie woman charged after allegedly assaulting youth, RCMP officers
An Airdrie woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people including the officers who arrested her.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after stabbing in school parking lot: police
Police say a 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in a school parking lot in Montreal's Anjou borough Friday afternoon.
-
Balarama Holness says secularism, language laws affect Montreal more than rest of province in CTV interview
Quebec’s Bill 21 and Bill 96 “disproportionately” impact Montrealers, and the city ought to have a party represent it in the provincial legislature. That’s according to Bloc Montreal leader Balarama Holness who, one year after his attempt to be Montreal’s mayor, has set his sights on Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
First responders recall the moments they found Elisabeth Salm badly beaten in 2018
Testimony continued Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Elisabeth Salm, the 59-year-old Ottawa librarian who was found badly beaten in 2018. Salm later died in hospital.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
N.S. environment minister rejects Eisner Cove wetlands appeals
Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman has dismissed two appeals related to an affordable housing development approval in the area of Eisner Cove-Mount Hope in Dartmouth.
Kitchener
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
-
Grand River Transit releases video compilation of near ION crashes
Grand River Transit released a video on its YouTube channel of near crashes with ION trains.
Vancouver
-
Candidates to use non-English names on Vancouver ballots after judge punts challenge
Vancouver civic election candidates who submitted nomination papers with names written in non-Latin script such as Chinese and Farsi will have those names included on the ballot.
-
Canadian homebuyers still happy with pandemic home purchases, survey reveals
With the real estate market slowing down, Andrea Rozenberg, who bought her False Creek condo during the pandemic, says she has no regrets.
-
'Shooting between 2 vehicles' in Coquitlam prompts RCMP appeal for video
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for witnesses and video evidence after receiving reports of "a shooting between two vehicles" Thursday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria to consider returning Sir John A Macdonald statue to historical society
Four years after the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall, councillors will vote on whether it should return the statue to the historical society that originally donated it, at the society's request. The statue was first erected in the early 1980s and was taken down in 2018 by the city as an intended step towards reconciliation.
-
Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility
Major crime investigators in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a man was shot on Friday morning. Police say two suspects were taken into custody after patrol officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 5:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.
-
Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago
Day parole has been extended for a woman convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago. A Parole Board of Canada decision says 40-year-old Kerry Sim, who was formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has been authorized to remain on day parole but with numerous conditions.