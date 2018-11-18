Featured
Winnipeg loses to Calgary in Western Final
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jackson Jeffcoat, right, celebrates after sacking Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell during first-half CFL West Division final football game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (Source: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 6:53PM CST
CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampeders are heading to the Grey Cup.
Bo Levi Mitchell threw three touchdown passes to receiver Eric Rogers as Calgary beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 22-14 in the West Division final on Sunday.
The Stampeders will face the Ottawa Redblacks.
