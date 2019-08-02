

CTV News Winnipeg





A number of Winnipeg-made beers are being taken off store shelves.

According to a news release from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, Fort Garry Brewing Company has voluntarily recalled several beer products after it learned of some instances of secondary fermentation, “which could cause containers to rupture and the contents to burst.”

The company said no injuries have been reported, but all recalled products won’t be sold while the issue is being investigated.

The affected products include: Fort Garry Dark Ale, Fort Garry Pale Ale, Fort Garry Rouge and Black Pearl Stout, which come in a variety of sizes of both cans and bottles.

A full list of recalled beers, including the item number, product name, package size and container, can be found online.

Anyone who has purchased the affected beer is asked to handle it with care and store it in a sturdy, waterproof container until it’s returned for a full refund.