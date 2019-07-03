

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP said a Winnipeg man was alone when the black truck he was driving went off the road south of Thompson, Man.

The 30-year-old died in the crash, which happened Tuesday after an erratic driver on Highway 6 was reported to RCMP at around 1:45 p.m.

Police said they were told a black truck was speeding and swerving in and out of traffic.

Officers got word of the crash before they arrived at the scene, around 50 kilometres south of the northern Manitoba city.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and it doesn’t appear he was wearing a seatbelt.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is working with RCMP to investigate the collision.