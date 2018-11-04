

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man was killed in a rollover Sunday morning, according to Headingley RCMP.

Officers say it happened around 7 a.m. when the man was driving southbound on Murdock Road.

He reportedly tried to turn, but ended up crossing all four lanes of the Perimeter Highway.

The vehicle rolled and the 33-year-old driver was ejected.Officers say he was found 180 metres away from his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They say it does not appear he was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP are investigating.