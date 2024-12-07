Winnipeg man arrested after impersonating, assaulting police officer

Winnipeg police arrested a man after he was allegedly trying to conduct traffic stops in Point Douglas Friday evening.

Police said they received a report around 8:15 p.m. about a late model pick-up truck with emergency lighting near Higgins Avenue and the Louise Bridge.

Around 10 p.m., officers said they located the suspected 2017 Chevrolet Silverado parked in an open field in the first hundred block of Higgins Avenue. As police approached the vehicle, the driver got out of the truck and “challenged their authority and jurisdiction.” The driver returned to the truck and refused to get out at the request of police, officers alleged.

Police said they “extracted” the driver from the truck after the officers were met with resistance. They used a taser to arrest him. No injuries were reported.

When officers searched the vehicle, they said they discovered the following items:

Emergency light bar affixed to the windshield;

A two-foot-long conducted energy baton;

Two collapsible batons;

Approx. 41 grams of cannabis (with an estimated street value of $615);

And 15 cartons of contraband cigarettes.

The 47-year-old man is facing several charges, including:

Possessing a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Two counts of possessing a weapon;

Personating a peace officer;

Assaulting a peace officer;

Resisting a peace officer;

And unlawfully possessing the sale of tobacco products.

He was also charged under the Excise Tax Act.

The man was released from custody on an appearance notice.