

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man was charged this weekend for assaulting a dog and using another dog to intimidate witnesses who had called police.

Police were called to North Meadow Drive and Plessis Road at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man assaulting a Rottweiler.

When the first police car arrived, a man matching the description of the suspect ran away. He was later arrested in the 100 block of Lou Peltier Crescent.

It’s believed the suspect was looking for the dog who had wandered away. When the man found the dog, Police allege he dragged it by a choke chain and punched it several times.

Witnesses called police.

Police said the man tried to verbally intimidate the witnesses and later returned with a German shepherd, which he took off leash to further intimidate them.

A number of people stayed with the injured Rottweiler until police arrived.

The Rottweiler, which is owned by an extended family member was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where it received medical treatment. It remains in care, but has recovered from its injuries.

The German shepherd was turned over to Animal Services Agency.

The man accused was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and attempting to obstruct justice. He’s been detained in custody.