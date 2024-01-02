Winnipeg man arrested after toddler ingests fentanyl

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a young child inadvertently ingested fentanyl at a home in the city.

The investigation began on Dec. 30 when the Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit was notified about a toddler who may have ingested illicit opioids.

According to police, residents saw that the child was in medical distress, and then began CPR and called 911.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service took the child to the hospital in critical condition. The toddler was stabilized after several doses of Narcan.

Police investigated and determined the child inadvertently ingested what is believed to be fentanyl while crawling on the floor of a North Point Douglas home.

A 28-year-old man is facing a charge of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

He was released on an undertaking and is not allowed to go to the child’s home.