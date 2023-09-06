Winnipeg man arrested for string of downtown assaults

A Winnipeg man was arrested on Monday for a string of random and unprovoked assaults in the downtown area that took place within minutes of each of other.

The investigation began at around 11:30 a.m., when the Winnipeg Police Service went to the 200 block of Hargrave Street where they found a 68-year-old man with minor upper-body injuries from a stabbing. The victim did not require medical attention.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation continued at 11:45 a.m., when officers went to the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue where they found a 39-year-old man who had been assaulted. Police said the victim sustained upper-body injuries from a stabbing, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect also left the scene before police got there.

Officers investigated and determined it was the same suspect involved in both these incidents.

A short while later at 12:10 p.m., officers travelling southbound on Israel Asper Way were flagged down by security officers who were following a man who matched the suspect’s description.

A 48-year-old security officer said the suspect assaulted her.

Winnipeg police arrested the suspect and linked him to all three assaults.

Police allege that while in custody, the suspect assaulted a central processing officer. They did not need medical attention.

Officers note that the suspect and the victims were not known to each other, and that the attacks were random and unprovoked.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences include assault, assaulting a peace officer, and two counts of assault with a weapon. The suspect was taken into custody.