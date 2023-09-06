Winnipeg man arrested for string of downtown assaults

Winnipeg police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider

When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island