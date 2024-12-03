Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.

    Robert Creter, 60, was arrested in Winnipeg last year in the death of Tammy Tignor. He was extradited to the United States to face a first-degree murder charge. The charge has not been tested in court.

    According to police, Tignor’s body was found in a park west of Newark in 1997. She had been strangled.

    Officers determined the last person to see Tignor alive saw her get into an orange van.

    Police say recent breakthroughs in DNA technology allowed them to connect Creter with the van.

    Creter and Tignor were not known to each other.

    The accused is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

    - With files from CNN. 

