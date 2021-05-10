WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is facing 16 charges of break and enter in connection with more than a dozen break-ins throughout the city, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said between April 6 and May 7, more than a dozen Winnipeg businesses, including gas bars, restaurants and convenience stores, were broken into. Officers noted during these break-ins about $38,000 in cash and goods was taken, adding that there was also about $13,000 in damage to the businesses.

Winnipeg police investigated these incidents and linked one suspect to all the break-ins.

On May 7 around 5 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a stolen vehicle in the area of Government Avenue and Gateway Road, and took him into custody.

Nickolas Walter Combot, 30, was charged with 16 counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.