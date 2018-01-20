

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide that took place last August.

Matthew Marjanovic was wanted in connection to the Aug. 13 death of Mustafa Peyawar. Investigators believed Marjanovic could be in the Vancouver, Edmonton, or Calgary area.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder, and on Friday evening at about 7:20 p.m., the suspect was arrested after a traffic stop on the St. Vital Bridge.

Marjanovic was turned over to the homicide unit and remains in custody.

Three other men had previously been charged in connection with the murder.

