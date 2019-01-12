

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing charges in Ontario after police say they caught him with nearly one million dollars worth of cocaine.

On Friday around 11 a.m., officers say they seized eight kilograms of cocaine at a traffic stop east of Dryden.

The drugs have an approximate street value of $800,000, police say.

Seaton George, 29, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

He remains in custody.