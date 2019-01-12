Featured
Winnipeg man caught with $800K of cocaine in Ontario: police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019
A Winnipeg man is facing charges in Ontario after police say they caught him with nearly one million dollars worth of cocaine.
On Friday around 11 a.m., officers say they seized eight kilograms of cocaine at a traffic stop east of Dryden.
The drugs have an approximate street value of $800,000, police say.
Seaton George, 29, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
He remains in custody.