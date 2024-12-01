WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized

    police
    Share

    A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.

    According to police, the suspect was riding a mountain bike out of a back lane along Redwood Avenue. Patrolling officers said the biker passed in front of the police car, nearly causing a collision.

    Police said they tried stopping the man but he rode off. He was eventually arrested in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue.

    Officers said they believed the man had the barrel of a firearm sticking out from his backpack. They searched the suspect and found a loaded sawed-off Winchester model 12-gauge shotgun, along with 20 12-gauge Remington shotgun shells and nine grams of Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,600.

    Troy William Masters, 32, was charged with numerous offences, including:

    • Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;
    • Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
    • Possessing a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized;
    • Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
    • Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon, firearm part or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;
    • Possessing a scheduled substance – fentanyl;
    • Failing to exercise due care and attention on a highway as a pedestrian or bicycle operator.

    Police said the man was detained in custody.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News