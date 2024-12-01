Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized

A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.

According to police, the suspect was riding a mountain bike out of a back lane along Redwood Avenue. Patrolling officers said the biker passed in front of the police car, nearly causing a collision.

Police said they tried stopping the man but he rode off. He was eventually arrested in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue.

Officers said they believed the man had the barrel of a firearm sticking out from his backpack. They searched the suspect and found a loaded sawed-off Winchester model 12-gauge shotgun, along with 20 12-gauge Remington shotgun shells and nine grams of Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,600.

Troy William Masters, 32, was charged with numerous offences, including:

Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possessing a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon, firearm part or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

Possessing a scheduled substance – fentanyl;

Failing to exercise due care and attention on a highway as a pedestrian or bicycle operator.

Police said the man was detained in custody.