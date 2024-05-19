WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man charged after police seize weapons, drugs

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police seized drugs, money and multiple weapons Saturday morning.

    Police say they received a report of a man in possession of a firearm, which led them to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue. When officers arrived around 6 a.m., they arrested the man – and three more adults – without incident.

    According to police, several items “were noted in plain view,” and seized as evidence. They include:

    • A Colt .41 calibre revolver that was confirmed to have been stolen;
    • An air pistol converted to accept .22 calibre ammunition;
    • A collapsible baton;
    • A butterfly knife;
    • Various calibre ammunition;
    • Approximately 60 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $6,000);
    • Approximately 56 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $8,300); and
    • Approximately 233 grams of psilocybin (estimated street value of $2,300).

    Police also seized around $2,300 and packaging materials.

    The 23-year-old is facing the following charges:

    • Two counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
    • Possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized;
    • Two counts of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
    • Possessing a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime;
    • Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
    • Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;
    • Two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
    • Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    He was also charged with four counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order and was detained in custody.

    A 27-year-old woman has also been charged with possessing a controlled substance but was released by way of an appearance notice.

    A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were released without charges.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News