Winnipeg man charged after police seize weapons, drugs

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police seized drugs, money and multiple weapons Saturday morning.

Police say they received a report of a man in possession of a firearm, which led them to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue. When officers arrived around 6 a.m., they arrested the man – and three more adults – without incident.

According to police, several items “were noted in plain view,” and seized as evidence. They include:

A Colt .41 calibre revolver that was confirmed to have been stolen;

An air pistol converted to accept .22 calibre ammunition;

A collapsible baton;

A butterfly knife;

Various calibre ammunition;

Approximately 60 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $6,000);

Approximately 56 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $8,300); and

Approximately 233 grams of psilocybin (estimated street value of $2,300).

Police also seized around $2,300 and packaging materials.

The 23-year-old is facing the following charges:

Two counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Two counts of possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;

Possessing a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime;

Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;

Two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was also charged with four counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order and was detained in custody.

A 27-year-old woman has also been charged with possessing a controlled substance but was released by way of an appearance notice.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were released without charges.