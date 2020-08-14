WINNIPEG -- A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and has been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the area of Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street.

According to police, two teenage girls were confronted by a man armed with a knife who took their cellphones.

Police said a physical confrontation followed and one of the girls was grabbed and taken to an open industrial area, where she was sexually assaulted. She was taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

The other teenager reported the incident to police, and was found unharmed in the area of Powers Street and Flora Avenue.

A suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Cody Lance George Klyne was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual interference, forcible confinement, and two counts of robbery.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

-With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.