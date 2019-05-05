

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a man in connection to a pedestrian-involved collision in the area of Keewatin Street and Santa Fe Drive on Aug. 30, 2018.

Police say a woman continues to receive treatment for her serious injuries and a man spent a lengthy amount of time recovering in hospital, as a result of the crash.

Following their investigation police say they believe speed was a factor in this collision.

They say both pedestrians were walking westbound on the crosswalk around 9:30 p.m. when the vehicle, which was travelling southbound, hit them.

Officers spoke with the driver that night, who remained on scene following the collision.

Police say on Saturday, they arrested the driver at the Winnipeg Police Service HQ and charged him with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The man was released on an appearance notice.