Winnipeg man charged in fatal shooting; police searching for two more suspects

Winnipeg police officers have charged a third suspect in the death of Tyler Yarema and are continuing to search for two more suspects.

On Wednesday, officers charged Jamie Lee Rudolph, 33, with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody.

Last week, police said they arrested and charged Keegan Shamus Little, 24, and Jamie Rae Shorting, 24, with second- degree murder in connection with Yarema’s death.

None of the charges in this incident have been proven in court.

Investigators are continuing to look for two suspects with warrants for second-degree murder: Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, who is five-foot-nine and 181 pounds; and Jake Steven Ducharme, 32, who is six-foot-one and 166 pounds.

Police remind people not to approach these suspects.

The latest updates in the investigation come after Yarema, 42, was found with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue on Nov. 29. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the location of the two suspects is asked to call 911, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.