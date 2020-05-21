WINNIPEG -- A 21-year-old man has been charged following a shooting in a mall parking lot earlier this month.

The man, who is from Winnipeg, was arrested Wednesday. He has been charged with attempted murder and is in custody.

Police said the man’s name has not been released as the investigation is ongoing. The charge has not been tested in court.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported a parked vehicle was shot at in the CF Polo Park parking lot on May 10.

According to Const. Rob Carver, from the Winnipeg Police Service, no one was hurt during the incident.

At the time, he said the shooting was “not entirely random” and that several people were associated with the vehicle.