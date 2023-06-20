Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder in connection with Flin Flon shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Flin Flon in May that sent two people to the hospital.

On June 14, the Manitoba RCMP arrested a 28-year-old Winnipeg man in relation to the shooting investigation. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and several firearm-related offences.

This suspect is the second to be arrested in connection to this incident. In May, a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon was charged with one count of attempted murder and a number of firearm-related offences.

These arrests come after a shooting in Flin Flon on May 4 that left a 23-year-old women with life-threatening injuries and a 28-year-old man with serious injuries.

Officers do not believe this incident was random.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are set to appear in court at a later time.

The RCMP continues to investigate.