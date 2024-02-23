Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling

WINNIPEG
    A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.

    Early Thursday morning, at around 2 a.m., Mounties pulled over a vehicle on McGillivray Boulevard. Eight passengers were found inside, and according to a news release from RCMP, were confirmed to be foreign nationals – seven from the Republic of Chad and one from the Republic of Mali.

    The driver, 30-year-old Abdi Hassan Ali, was arrested and charged under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He appeared in a Winnipeg court on Friday.

    The charge has not been proven in court.

    The eight passengers – a 33-year-old woman and seven men in their 20s and 30s – were arrested under the Customs Act. They were taken to an Immigration Support Center in Winnipeg and released from RCMP custody.

    Mounties continue to investigate. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out for more details.

