A Winnipeg man is facing an impaired driving charge following a collision last Friday at a Winnipeg fire hall.

CTV News has learned it’s alleged the man was driving with a safe ride group at the time of the crash.

It all comes less than a month after the city’s new Vehicles for Hire bylaw came into effect.

The rules regulate taxis, ride-sharing companies and limousines but not online or Facebook-based ride-sharing groups.

At around 4:30 a.m. on March 23, a car crashed into Station No. 9 in St. Boniface. Three people riding in the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person, Jordan Watson, 21, has been charged with impaired driving.

"He's aware of the allegations, of course, before the court and he's aware they are serious allegations,” said Watson’s lawyer, Alex Steigerwald.

Steigerwald said any involvement his client may have had with a safe ride group is nothing more than an allegation.

"At this time there’s of course some allegations before the court that he was participating with that group and with that program and operating motor vehicles through that program.”

Watson has no prior convictions, but according to court records he's also facing criminal charges that include sexual assault and sexual interference.

Pete Contois is the administrator for a Facebook group called 'Friends Helping Friends Safe Rides Inc.'

He told CTV News Jordan Watson had recently volunteered with him as a driver for around a month, right up until the day before the fire hall collision.

"I had complaints he was drinking and driving so I let him go,” said Contois. "He was supposed to go get me a criminal record check and a child abuse registry check and he never did and that's one of the reasons, another reason, why he was let go, too."

Under the city's new Vehicles for Hire bylaw, which came into effect in March, anyone who accepts payment for a ride has to be registered and the company name is put on the city's website.

Safe ride groups offered online or through Facebook aren't necessarily regulated by the City of Winnipeg.

Not-for-profit groups can get an exemption from the bylaw, a city spokesperson said.

Ikwe Safe Rides is one group that has an exemption. Co-director Christine Brouzes said the allegation connected to the fire call collision is a concern.

Brouzes said her group only has female drivers, she meets all drivers in person and they must attend a short training course. They're also required to have a child abuse registry check but not a criminal record check. Still, Brouzes said she’s confident in the group’s screening process.

"Our name is pretty solid and we're pretty well-known in the city as being trustworthy and that we work hard on that image and we've deserved it," she said. “I don’t know how the city is going to oversee these other groups or have them shut down or answer for how they’re running and how they’re choosing their drivers.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said staying safe ultimately means doing your homework before getting in a car with someone you may not know.

"You have no assurance,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver. “So to me it runs the same risk as if you were walking out of a restaurant and some person pulls up in a vehicle and says, ‘hey you want a ride home, I can take you home.’ Like, what's the difference, because they're on Facebook it's safer?”

“It just raises so many red flags."

None of the allegations against Watson has been proven in court.

Watson remains in custody.

The matter is expected to be back in court next week.

Vehicles for Hire rules (Source: City of Winnipeg):

Under the Vehicles for Hire By-law, all dispatchers of any type of vehicle for hire must be licensed.

A dispatcher must report information concerning convictions and charges reported to the dispatcher by drivers

Under the by-law, individuals convicted of either a relevant criminal offence or a major driving offence within the last 10 years are not allowed to operate a vehicle for hire.

All vehicle for hire drivers must provide a driving abstract, criminal record and child abuse registry check documentation to the City of Winnipeg (in the case of taxi drivers) or their dispatcher (in the case of personal transportation providers).

A list of approved ride-share services can be found online.