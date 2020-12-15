WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after a police investigation suggested a dispute led to a fatal assault in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

On Monday, Winnipeg police officers arrested 26-year-old Justin James Scott Gledhill in relation to a death that occurred more than two weeks earlier.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 200 block of College Avenue in the early hours of November 27. Officers had received a report that a person had been found with serious injuries. When officers arrived a man was found dead inside the home.

Winnipeg police have identified the man as 38-year-old Kelvin Fredrick Sumner of Winnipeg. His death was determined to be a homicide and members of the homicide unit launched an investigation.

Investigators believe Sumner and a suspect were in the suite together during the day prior. Police said the victim and the suspect got into a dispute which escalated to an assault. Police allege the suspect fled the suite, leaving Sumner behind. He was found dead the following day.

Police said Gledhill has been detained in custody and is facing a charge of second-degree murder. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Sumner's death is the 40th homicide reported by Winnipeg police in 2020.