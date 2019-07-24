Winnipeg man charged with weapons trafficking after gun found in Ontario vehicle
A Smith & Wesson AR15 rifle located by officers on display at Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on July 24, 2019.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 11:53AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:25PM CST
A Winnipeg man has been charged with weapons trafficking after police found a gun registered to him in a vehicle in Ontario.
On June 28, the OPP conducted a traffic stop on a 35-year-old man and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle.
Following an investigation police discovered the gun, which had not been reported or stolen, was registered to a man in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police were notified and began investigating.
Const. Rob Carver alleges this was a “classic straw purchase,” which he explained is when a person who can legally buy a gun purchases a firearm with the intent to give it to someone who cannot legally get one themselves.
A 45-year-old man was arrested at a home in St. Boniface, where police seized a 9mm Beretta handgun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a restricted Smith & Wesson AR15 rifle.
Along with weapons trafficking, he has been charged with store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.
He has been released on a promise to appear.