Winnipeg man convicted of second-degree murder handed life sentence, no parole for 14 years
The man convicted in the 2019 murder of a Winnipeg lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for more than a decade.
Keishawn Mitchell appeared in person in a Manitoba courtroom Thursday as Justice Gerald Chartier delivered the sentence. In November, a jury convicted Mitchell of second-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Justin Silicz, a Winnipeg lawyer.
Chartier pointed out a second-degree murder conviction carries with it a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.
On Thursday, Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years, along with a DNA order and a mandatory lifelong weapons prohibition.
“A criminal act such as this one is a one-time occurrence but the effects of the crime on others and on society have enduring consequences. A life has been taken and close relationships are severed forever," Chartier said during the sentencing hearing.
"In this case, a father and mother have lost a son, a brother has lost a brother, a sister-in-law has lost a brother-in-law, and nephews have lost an uncle. Friendships are forever gone.”
Silicz was killed following a confrontation in the early morning hours of June 12, 2019.
Court heard Silicz and two others had left an after-hours bar on Notre Dame Avenue and were walking back to Silicz's vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. when they were came across Mitchell, who was with two other people.
Court heard Mitchell asked one of the people with Silicz for a cigarette, which eventually led to a verbal argument. Chartier said Mitchell punched Silicz's friend in the face, and when Silicz tried to intervene he was stabbed.
Chartier said Mitchell stabbed Silicz twice—one hitting his lung, the other severed a rib and went into his stomach, resulting in blood loss and caused Silicz's death.
Chartier said Mitchell had initiated the violence by throwing the first punch and had the upper hand throughout the altercation.
"He was unscathed in the incident. He was armed with a knife—a knife he used very quickly in the exchange," Chartier said.
“That the two groups were complete strangers mere minutes prior to the murder adds to the senselessness of the killing.”
Chartier said Mitchell's high moral culpability in the murder requires the parole ineligibility period be increased. He noted Mitchell had expressed remorse at previous court hearings.
In a statement to CTV News, the family of Silicz said they don't know how to recover.
"The depth of your love makes the grief longer. We appreciate that justice in this world has been delivered," the statement reads in part.
"Justin was a peacemaker, who tried to deescalate a confrontation, and he ultimately laid down his life for his friends."
Mitchell's lawyer Mike Cook told CTV News he has been instructed to appeal both the conviction and the sentence.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Live updates: Ukraine says it has shot down military plane
Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
In pictures and video: Scenes from Kyiv as Russia attacks the Ukrainian capital
As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital, harrowing images and videos are emerging from Kyiv.
Radiation levels rise after Russian troops capture Chornobyl plant, monitoring agency says
Radiation levels in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone rose after Russian forces took control of the nuclear reactor plant in Ukraine, according to radiation monitoring data, with Ukrainian experts attributing the spike to contaminated soil in the area being disturbed.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Regina
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA
The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Saskatoon
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Northern Ontario
-
Snow clearing 'back to square one' in Timmins
For the City of Timmins' public works department, recent snowfall makes it seem as though winter has restarted.
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner
Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Nickel Belt MPP reintroduces youth anti-vaping bill
Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas has tabled her 'Vaping is not for kids bill' in the legislature for a second time, targeting youth vaping across the province.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
Toronto
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'
A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Russian pain for economic gain? How federal government policy could help Alberta
The provincial government believes Ottawa could be doing more to hurt Russia economically -- and its best idea is one that will also help Alberta.
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
Montreal
-
Quebec orders SAQ to stop selling Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a tweet on Friday that he has requested the SAQ 'to withdraw all products that come from Russia.'
-
Ukrainian diaspora in Montreal fear for family back home as Russians close in on Kyiv
'It's this total disdain for human life. That is horrifying to all of us,' said Eugene Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, reacting to images of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Ottawa
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in Kyiv
As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
-
Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
-
Pandemic causing 'moral injuries' for healthcare workers: Cambridge doctor
While restrictions will be easing across Ontario next week, a local doctor is sounding the alarm on the pandemic's impact on the mental health of healthcare workers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One of B.C.'s most wanted for more than a decade, Conor D'Monte has been arrested, police say
A B.C. gang member who has been wanted for more than a decade has been arrested in Puerto Rico, police announced Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the week
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.
-
Russia not totally isolated by international community in wake of invasion
Nations around the world have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and levelled increasingly harsh sanctions, but some countries are still neutral in the conflict – and at least one is being accused of throwing Russia a lifeline.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police expect another convoy protest, warn of traffic disruptions
Police are warning residents to expect traffic delays in downtown Victoria due to another protest at the B.C. legislature on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
-
Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place
Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.