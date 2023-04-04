Winnipeg man dead after driver loses control on icy road

A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, RCMP received a report of a semi-trailer hitting a ditch on Highway 3, located about two kilometres north of Highway 14, in the RM of Stanley.

Police investigated and determined that a 47-year-old Winnipeg man was driving the semi-trailer southbound, when he lost control and hit the ditch. The driver then got out of the semi-trailer and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle.

At this time, the driver of a deck truck also lost control on the ice-covered road, hitting the ditch and striking the driver of the semi-trailer.

The 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the deck truck, a 39-year-old man, was not hurt.

The RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.