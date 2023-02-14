Winnipeg man dead in snowmobile crash on groomed trail

A 52-year-old Winnipeg man died last week from a snowmobile crash on a groomed trail.

The crash took place on Friday near Woodridge, Man.

When RCMP officers got to the scene, the man was receiving emergency medical care. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the man was snowmobiling in a group of three people, when he hit two bumps on the trail, lost control, and was thrown from the snowmobile.

Mounties allege that speed is considered a factor in the crash, but alcohol was not involved.