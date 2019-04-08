

A Winnipeg man will defend his right to free speech in court Monday after Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) revoked his Star Trek-themed license plate in 2015.

In 2015, Nicholas Troller, who is a Star Trek fan, applied for a personalized license plate “ASIMIL8” and was approved.

He installed the plate on his car, along with a license plate holder that reads “We are the Borg” and “Resistance is futile,” referencing a fictitious alien race, the Borg from Star Trek.

Two years later, MPI became aware of a social media post critiquing the plate as offensive to Indigenous people.

An Ontario woman posted a photo of the license plate on Facebook on April 22, 2017. Court filings show a transcript of a call she made to MPI in which she said the plate was offensive because of the history of government assimilation policies.

The same day the comments were posted online, MPI revoked the plate.

Documents from the legal challenge show a senior executive was shocked it was ever approved.

The email from vice-president Keith Ward to registrar of motor vehicles Carla Hocken on April 24, 2017, said approving the license plate did not follow MPI procedures and required immediate action.

"We are considering serious disciplinary action for those who were involved and contributed to approving a plate that is so obviously inappropriate at a time when there was significant media coverage about the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, etc," Ward wrote.

Troller’s attorney is expected to argue the decision to take away the license plate is a violation of Troller’s charter-protected right to free expression.

The court application also seeks reinstatement of Troller’s plate, and the quashing of the initial decision to revoke it.

The public hearing commences at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench.

