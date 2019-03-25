

CTV Winnipeg





Headingley RCMP is investigating the death of a 47-year-old man from Winnipeg following a crash on Roblin Blvd. in the RM of Cartier on Sunday around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound on Robin when it drove off the road and into a hydro pole, knocking down live wires.

RCMP says the man was ejected from his vehicle and made contact with the live wire. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the collision.

RCMP continues to investigate.