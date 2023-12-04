Winnipeg man facing charges in two violent robberies

Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with two violent robberies in the city, one of which ended with a store employee being stabbed.

Police began investigating after a man walked into a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue on Nov. 29, robbing it of several items and stabbing a 59-year-old woman working there before leaving.

“Although she will heal from her injuries, the trauma that she will carry with her will be long and lasting," Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, said of the incident.

After releasing an image of the suspect to the public, investigators were able to identify the 18-year-old man and arrested him in the 600 block of William Avenue on Dec. 1.

He was released on an undertaking; However, police arrested the man again the next day after linking him to a second violent robbery more than a week prior.

On Nov. 19, police say the man along with another suspect, went into a store in the 300 block of Donald Street armed with a hammer and an axe. When a 28-year-old security guard tried to intervene, police said he was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone. The two suspects took several items from the store and left before police arrived.

The man who was arrested is now facing two counts of robbery along with charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. Police say he was detained in custody.