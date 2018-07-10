

CTV Winnipeg





An investigation prompted by an alert from an outside law enforcement agency has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Winnipeg man.

The tip was over a suspect with an IP address from Winnipeg alleged to be sharing child pornography images.

Following up, investigators with the Winnipeg Police internet child exploitation unit, also known as the ICE unit, searched a home, and on July 9 arrested a suspect.

The man is charged with possession of child pornography and import, distribute, sell or possess for the purpose of distribution or sale of any child pornography.

He has been detained.