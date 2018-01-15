

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a loaded sawed-off rifle and a .22-calibre rifle were found at his home.

Winnipeg police said the weapons, along with a pellet rifle and various types of ammunition, were found during a search Sunday evening in the 600 block of Bannerman Avenue.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher Leigh Chylinski remains in custody on a number of weapon related charges as well as one count of breaching probation.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested but has since been released on a promise to appear.