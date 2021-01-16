WINNIPEG -- A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled at Mcgillivray Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway Friday night.

RCMP said around 9:25 p.m., the man's vehicle left the road and rolled several times. He was the only person inside and was thrown from the vehicle.

According to RCMP, he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident prompted the closure of Highway 3 at Highway 100. The road has since reopened.