WINNIPEG -- A 62-year-old man from Winnipeg has died following a motorcycle crash on the weekend.

RCMP in Stonewall, Man., responded to the incident on Saturday, June 27 at 7:20 p.m. The collision took place on Provincial Road 248, approximately two kilometres south of Marquette, Man.

RCMP believe the motorcycle was travelling north, and the driver appears to have lost control of the motorcycle as he entered a curve. The driver entered the ditch and then rolled.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time.

Stonewall RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.