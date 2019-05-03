

CTV Winnipeg





Headingley RCMP says a 48-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed in a crash with a semi-trailer near Brunkild, Man. in the RM of Macdonald Thursday.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. officers responded to crash on Highway 3 Near Brunkild at Road 38 NW.

The RCMP says a semi-trailer was travelling north on Highway 3 when a car travelling southbound crossed the centre line and hit the semi-trailer head on.

They say the driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene and the 41-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate and do not know at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.