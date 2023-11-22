Winnipeg man, mother to be sentenced Wednesday in fatal crash

A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a May 2022 fatal impaired driving crash are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Tyler Goodman pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident. His mother Laurie Goodman pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

Jordyn Reimer, 24, was hit and killed in a car crash on May 1, 2022, in Transcona.

A statement read in court said Tyler did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into Reimer’s car at 2 a.m. Court heard that Tyler had consumed nine or 10 drinks, and was driving 108 km/h while Reimer was travelling at 52 km/h.

Following the collision, Tyler called his mother to pick him up from a nearby parking lot. Later that day, the pair spoke with police.

The Crown is seeking a six-year sentence for the impaired driving causing death charge, with an additional consecutive one-year sentence for failing to stop at the scene. For Laurie, the Crown and defence put forward a joint recommendation for a six-month conditional sentence. However, the defence was expected to ask for fewer restrictions when they made submissions.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Alexandra Holyk.