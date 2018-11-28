

A Winnipeg man has plans to make a practical purchase after Patrik Laine's historic 5-goal game made him a millionaire.

"Both of us are going to splurge on a new pair of glasses. That’s as far as we've decided right now," Christopher Hayley told media Wednesday while accepting his cheque.

Haley was the lucky shopper who Sobeys Safeway selected as a potential winner in Saturday's Jets game against St. Louis.

By its contest rules, five goals scored by one player in one game pays out an $1 million grand prize, plus an additional $100,000 and $1,000 in gift cards.

Hayley wasn't at the game that night, but he said it didn’t take long to find out. He said others knew he was a winner before he did.

"I was actually at a church function on Saturday evening, and when I was done that, I looked at my cell phone and I had a couple messages on my cell phone, saying -- sent me a screenshot of the TSN logo, I guess it was, and said 'is this you?' And I responded back and I said, ‘no, I don't think that's me’.

"And I got home, and my wife said, as soon as I walked in the door, she said 'do you have something to tell me?'"

Haley and his wife went to Tuesday night's Jets game, where they met Laine in person.

He also said they're still in shock about the big win.