Winnipeg man raising funds to build temporary homeless shelters out of recycled plastic
One Winnipeg man is hoping to help put an end to homelessness in the city – brick by brick.
Josh Griffin, 30, has started a fundraiser with the goal of creating temporary homeless shelters made out of recycled plastic that has been converted into bricks.
Griffin said the idea first came to him when he was living in Indonesia and noticed there was a lot of plastic waste washing up on the shores. Then, when he returned to Winnipeg, he began to notice there was a lot of people experiencing homelessness in the city.
He said his mom always taught him to help those in need, but he didn’t know what he could do. Eventually, an idea came to him.
“I remembered seeing a little video put out by Precious Plastics in the UK, showing how they were making bricks from discarded plastic waste. That was it,” he said in an email to CTV News.
“I was going to do that and build shelters for those that needed them.”
From there, Griffin began doing his own research to see what types of natural additives could be combined with plastic to make it safe and ensure it could withstand the frigid Winnipeg winters. He also found someone who could build him the customizable equipment he would need to start producing the products.
However, his challenge has been coming up with the funds, which is why he started a GoFundMe and Kickstarter.
“I want to produce various high quality building materials,” Griffin said.
“I want to give home builders here in Canada an alternative to costly lumber. I want to be actively trying to reduce plastic waste by repurposing, which helps the planet! I want to be in a position where I can either organize a build or provide the materials for free to local groups that will have the biggest impact on the unsheltered.”
Griffin said he needs $60,000 for various costs, including securing a workspace, building equipment and molds, monthly utilities, and creating prototypes with different additive testing.
“I really want this to be a local (Winnipeg) new technique that we could introduce to the rest of Canada,” he said.
“However, at this point I have to consider all interests that may be presented, so that I can actually begin hands on.”
Griffin noted he’s been working on the project for two years, and is still not in the position to take it to the next level.
He said this process has been frustrating at times.
“I didn't think that almost 2 years later I still wouldn't have been able to get this accomplished,” he said.
“Going to keep motivated though. I have to.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
North Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii
Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
Italian police arrest far-right party leaders after anti-vaccination riot
Italian police say they have arrested 12 people including the leaders of the extreme right-wing party Forza Nuova, after clashes in Rome over a government drive to make the COVID-19 'Green Pass' mandatory for all workers.
Taliban says U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers.
Charge dropped in Ontario man's terrorism hoax case: Lawyer
The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon shelter preparing for a busy Thanksgiving
Saskatoon's social agencies were all-hands-on-deck ahead of what's expected to be a busy Thanksgiving.
-
Sask. reports 507 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
With 502 cases reported Saturday and 507 more on Sunday, Saskatchewan has reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.
-
'A stuffy that represents friendship': Toy designed by Saskatoon girl hits IKEA shelves
Audrey Rogalski entered a drawing into an annual IKEA toy design competition.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 507 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
With 502 cases reported Saturday and 507 more on Sunday, Saskatchewan has reported 1,009 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Fentanyl accounts for two-thirds of 2021 confirmed overdose deaths in Sask.: coroner
There have been 132 confirmed drug toxicity deaths in Saskatchewan as of Oct. 4, 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Calgary
-
Fire rips through 2 Beddington Heights homes, displaces 6 Calgarians
Six people are out of their homes after a fire spread to two residences along Centre Street Sunday.
-
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
Edmonton
-
Weekend aircraft crashes near Lacombe, Westlock leave 1 person dead, at least 4 in hospital
Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into Saturday's crash near Lacombe that left one person dead as well as another crash Sunday morning near Westlock.
-
'Absolutely devastating': Wetaskiwin mourns after 2 high schools students killed in crash
Three other teens also remain in hospital after the single-vehicle incident that happened near Highway 814 and Township Road 475 east of Millet.
-
Parent turns to rapid testing to limit COVID-19 outbreaks
An Edmonton parent has purchased his own rapid test kits in an effort to limit exposure to COVID-19 at schools.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021
Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.
-
Ontario logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Ontario food banks pivot to pandemic-friendly donation events to stock up at Thanksgiving
Canadian food banks faced with a second pandemic-era Thanksgiving are counting on COVID-friendly donation events to keep the non-perishables rolling in at a time of year that's pivotal to their operations.
Montreal
-
'Important measures' coming for 15,000 unvaccinated Quebec health-care workers, minister says
A looming court case, suggestions that forcing thousands of health-care workers away from their post will cause chaos and calls from health-care workers' unions and opposition parties to halt Friday's deadline for mandatory vaccination has not swayed Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube, who said 'important measures' are coming.
-
Quebec reports 612 more COVID-19 cases with 430 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 612 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 430 who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Fans pack the Bell Centre for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias
Latin superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias took the stage for a capacity crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, packing out the arena for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
Preliminary Ontario data shows lasting COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Just days after new studies showed a possible waning in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, new preliminary data from Ontario offers a beacon of hope.
-
Community Thanksgiving meals in Ottawa on pandemic pause for a second straight year
It's a weekend of celebrations for many in the capital, an opportunity to gather again with friends and family, but for Ottawa's most vulnerable the COVID-19 pandemic is still pausing community meals and celebrations.
-
SIU investigating collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser on the Aviation Parkway
CTV News Ottawa camera footage showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb with damage to its front end.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario boat dealer creates unique floating sauna
By combining two camp staples, a sauna and pontoon boat, a northern Ontario dealership has created a houseboat dubbed the Sauntoon.
-
Northern Ontario drivers fed up with 'ridiculous' gas prices, experts expect them to rise even more
There’s pain at the pumps for northern Ontario drivers who are frustrated with the high gas prices.
-
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
Atlantic
-
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 related deaths, as residents cautiously celebrate Thanksgiving
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 73 new cases and 38 recoveries on Sunday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 962.
-
N.S. farmers yield healthy harvest, but are there enough workers to bring in the crop?
Farmers in Nova Scotia say nearly perfect growing conditions have produced bumper crops of fruit and vegetables this summer, but a shortage of workers could lead to some of those crops staying in the fields.
Kitchener
-
Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed
For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.
-
Driver killed in single vehicle crash outside Caledonia
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 between 3rd and 4th line outside Caledonia on Sunday.
-
Waterloo Region reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; 34 variants of concern
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 34 infections have been identified as variants of concern.
Vancouver
-
Advocates want COVID-19 vaccine boosters for B.C. seniors in the community
Seniors living in long-term care are now being offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but elderly British Columbians who live in the community aren't, and advocates say that needs to change.
-
Orcas spotted swimming close to seaplane dock in downtown Vancouver
A pair of orcas was spotted swimming extremely close to the seaplane dock in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood this weekend.
-
Vancouver police arrest 'alleged gang member' for uttering threats at downtown condo building
The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested an alleged gang member for uttering threats at a downtown residence Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Island volunteers contribute to global birding study
Not too far off the beaten path, in a wooded area near the Pedder Bay Marina, a group of volunteers with the Rocky Point Bird Observatory are getting some hands-on experience, learning about birds.
-
Boat, trailer stolen from front yard in Campbell River, RCMP say
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help locating a boat, engine and trailer stolen in Campbell River last weekend.
-
Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal
Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.