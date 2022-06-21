Winnipeg man’s koi fish donated to new Assiniboine Park building

Winnipeg man’s koi fish donated to new Assiniboine Park building

Randie Kushnier looks on at his koi fish before they were donated to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to be put into The Leaf which will open in late 2022. June 21, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News) Randie Kushnier looks on at his koi fish before they were donated to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy to be put into The Leaf which will open in late 2022. June 21, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island