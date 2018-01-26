A Winnipeg man who's recovering from a recent gallbladder surgery feels his concerns about abdominal pain were dismissed during two visits to the emergency room at Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Laudimere Baldo, 35, first started experiencing abdominal pain in August 2017.

That’s when he went to Seven Oaks for the first time where he said blood work and an x-ray determined he was constipated and doctors sent him home. He learned months later at a different hospital he had a gallstone and would need urgent surgery to remove his gallbladder.

During his first visit to Seven Oaks, he felt ER staff were dismissive of the pain he was feeling.

“They were like, ‘you know all that moaning and groaning’s not going to get anyone to see you any quicker,’” he said. “I’m just like, ‘I’m in a lot of pain what do you want me to do.”

Baldo said he was given laxatives before going home.

The pain didn’t go away and months later on Jan.13 the symptoms became more severe – not only was he experiencing abdominal pain but also chest pains, shortness of breath and vomiting but he said he felt embarrassed to go back to Seven Oaks.

His wife, Sheena Baldo, told him he should go back but Baldo refused.

“He was so embarrassed to go back that he probably sat here in pain for no reason a lot of the time,” said Sheena. “It should’ve been dealt with months ago.”

Sheena phoned Health Links and was told to call an ambulance.

Baldo decided to drive himself back to Seven Oaks, to avoid the ambulance bill and because it’s close to home. He said he was once again sent home this time with two pills.

“They basically said, ‘take these and it’ll pass because all you have is gas. That’s all we could see,’” he said. “It felt like it was déjà vu.”

He went home but the next day, still in severe pain, Baldo went to a walk in clinic and was referred to Health Sciences Centre where a CT Scan revealed his gallbladder was inflamed and he had a two centimeter gallstone lodged in a tube connected his to his liver.

Baldo thinks if the surgery had been ordered sooner it would’ve made the procedure easier and saved him months of suffering.

“They said they had to go get it (the gallstone) out right away,” said Baldo. “I feel like if I was taken a bit more serious the surgery could’ve been a minor surgery.”

He said the procedure took more than four hours and he spent four days in hospital recovering because surgeons had to make an incision to remove his gallbladder. It couldn’t be removed by laparoscopy, Baldo said.

In an emailed statement from Seven Oaks , the hospital said, “We are very sorry to hear about this patient’s experience. Patient relations from Seven Oaks have reached out to this patient and his family and will be meeting with them in the near future.”

In a letter sent to the Baldos Friday afternoon, Seven Oaks General Hospital said the patient care team will meet with them on Feb. 9 to discuss their concerns.

They’ve also written the Winnipeg Health Authority and the minister of health.