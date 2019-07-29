

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been convicted of importing fentanyl and sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a bust in 2017.

Mounties said on Oct. 1, 2017, officers worked with Canada Boarder Services Agency on an investigation into a parcel of powdered fentanyl destined for Winnipeg, which was seized coming into Canada through Vancouver.

On Oct. 10, 2017, police said officers carried out a search warrant at a residence in Winnipeg, seized 49 grams of fentanyl and arrested and charged a suspect.

On July 15, 2019, Corey Slotta, 30, was convicted and sentenced to eight years.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is one hundred times more potent than morphine, according to police.

The RCMP says the drugs seized in this case are equal to 24,500 potentially fatal doses.